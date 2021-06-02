Biden administration halts oil drilling in Alaska wildlife refuge

Washington, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Biden administration announced Tuesday it was halting petroleum development activity on the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a move by former President Trump to allow drilling.

The US Interior Department said it was notifying firms of the freeze, pending a comprehensive environmental review that will determine whether leases should "reaffirmed, voided or subject to additional mitigation measures," the agency said in a statement.