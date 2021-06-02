Biden Administration Halts Oil Drilling In Alaska Wildlife Refuge
Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 02:10 AM
Washington, June 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Biden administration announced Tuesday it was halting petroleum development activity on the Alaska National Wildlife Refuge, reversing a move by former President Trump to allow drilling.
The US Interior Department said it was notifying firms of the freeze, pending a comprehensive environmental review that will determine whether leases should "reaffirmed, voided or subject to additional mitigation measures," the agency said in a statement.