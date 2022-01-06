Biden administration vows to hold Capitol riot perpetrators accountable 'at any level'

Washington, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :The US Justice Department intends to pursue perpetrators of the January 6, 2021 assault on the Capitol whatever their status, Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is under pressure to charge former president Donald Trump, was due to say in a speech Wednesday.

"The Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law -- whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy," Garland was to say, according to an excerpt released ahead of his speech.