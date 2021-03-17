Biden Agreeing Putin Is A Killer Is An 'attack' On Russia: Lawmaker
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 06:20 PM
Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament on Wednesday denounced US President Joe Biden for agreeing with an assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer".
"Biden insulted the citizens of our country with his statement," State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that attacks on Putin are "attacks on our country".