UrduPoint.com

Biden And Erdogan Pledge To Improve US-Turkey Ties

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 08:20 PM

Biden and Erdogan pledge to improve US-Turkey ties

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged Sunday to improve bilateral ties following a particularly tense period between Washington and Ankara.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, the two leaders "had a very constructive conversation" in which Biden "made clear his desire to have constructive relations with Turkey and to find an effective way to manage our disagreements," a senior US administration official said.

According to the Turkish presidency, "the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere", and the presidents "expressed their joint commitment to further strengthening Turkey-US relations and agreed to establish a joint mechanism to that effect.

"They also "stressed the importance of the NATO alliance," the Turkish presidency said.

According to the White House, Biden used the meeting to also raise the issue of human rights, and discuss a "full range of foreign policy topics," including Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean, the South Caucasus region -- and climate change.

Related Topics

NATO Afghanistan Syria Turkey Washington White House Rome Ankara Alliance Libya Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber launches fully digital SMART individ ..

Dubai Chamber launches fully digital SMART individual CSR Labels to recognise co ..

30 minutes ago
 Department of Health–Abu Dhabi announces health ..

Department of Health–Abu Dhabi announces health insurance requirements for Gol ..

45 minutes ago
 ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global ..

ECAHO welcomes UAE&#039;s proposals for its global expansion

60 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of ..

Latifa bint Mohammed highlights pioneering role of media in development of creat ..

1 hour ago
 MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of ..

MoHAP to organise series of activities as part of participation in Dubai Fitness ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid assigns Maktoum bin Mohammed to oversee development of secur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.