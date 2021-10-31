Biden and Erdogan pledge to improve US-Turkey ties

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged Sunday to improve bilateral ties following a particularly tense period between Washington and Ankara.

Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, the two leaders "had a very constructive conversation" in which Biden "made clear his desire to have constructive relations with Turkey and to find an effective way to manage our disagreements," a senior US administration official said.

According to the Turkish presidency, "the meeting took place in a positive atmosphere", and the presidents "expressed their joint commitment to further strengthening Turkey-US relations and agreed to establish a joint mechanism to that effect.

"They also "stressed the importance of the NATO alliance," the Turkish presidency said.

According to the White House, Biden used the meeting to also raise the issue of human rights, and discuss a "full range of foreign policy topics," including Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean, the South Caucasus region -- and climate change.