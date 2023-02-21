Biden and Putin to offer rival visions one year into Ukraine war

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin are set to give duelling speeches Tuesday promising two starkly differing takes on Russia's Ukraine invasion, a day after the US president's surprise visit to Kyiv.

Biden met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday -- pledging fresh arms deliveries and "unwavering" American support -- days before the first anniversary of Russian tanks rolling over the border.

"One year later, Kyiv stands. And Ukraine stands. Democracy stands," he said at the Mariinsky Palace, the Ukrainian president's official residence.

And on Tuesday, from Warsaw's historic Royal Castle, Biden will "make it clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine... for as long as it takes", according to National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who spoke to reporters last week.

In a visit to rally Washington's eastern European allies, Biden will also meet Polish President Andrzej Duda on Tuesday.

He will also speak by phone with the leaders of Britain, France and Italy, the White House has said. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is due in Washington on March 3.