UrduPoint.com

Biden And West Stare Down Gauntlet Of Long War In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Biden and West stare down gauntlet of long war in Ukraine

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The United States and its allies have warned the world: the next phase of the war in Ukraine will be long. And it will pose a daunting diplomatic task for Joe Biden, who must find a way to maintain unprecedented Western unity against Moscow -- for the duration.

The world must prepare for a "long fight ahead," the US president said during his visit to Poland last month.

In Washington, there is a certain satisfaction with the way the first phase of the war has played out, since Russia invaded February 24.

American intelligence had expected the capital Kyiv to fall quickly, but with US and European backing, Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops back into the country's east.

And the US government -- along with the European Union and NATO -- has organized a vast coalition to impose extraordinary economic sanctions on Russia.

But as the new battle takes shape in Ukraine's east, American strategists fear this mutual effort will gradually deteriorate.

If the fighting stays concentrated in the Donbas region, far from Kyiv and NATO's eastern border, the feeling of urgency that has so far united the West is likely to fade, according to a diplomat.

"It's a challenge," he told AFP.

Another official believes that some European countries -- which are deeply affected by the inflation precipitated by the sanctions -- could be tempted to release some of the pressure on Russia.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington European Union Visit Poland United States February Border From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21st April 2022

2 hours ago
 US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

10 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

10 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

11 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.