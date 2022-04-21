Biden and West stare down gauntlet of long war in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The United States and its allies have warned the world: the next phase of the war in Ukraine will be long. And it will pose a daunting diplomatic task for Joe Biden, who must find a way to maintain unprecedented Western unity against Moscow -- for the duration.

The world must prepare for a "long fight ahead," the US president said during his visit to Poland last month.

In Washington, there is a certain satisfaction with the way the first phase of the war has played out, since Russia invaded February 24.

American intelligence had expected the capital Kyiv to fall quickly, but with US and European backing, Ukrainian forces have pushed Russian troops back into the country's east.

And the US government -- along with the European Union and NATO -- has organized a vast coalition to impose extraordinary economic sanctions on Russia.

But as the new battle takes shape in Ukraine's east, American strategists fear this mutual effort will gradually deteriorate.

If the fighting stays concentrated in the Donbas region, far from Kyiv and NATO's eastern border, the feeling of urgency that has so far united the West is likely to fade, according to a diplomat.

"It's a challenge," he told AFP.

Another official believes that some European countries -- which are deeply affected by the inflation precipitated by the sanctions -- could be tempted to release some of the pressure on Russia.