Biden and Xi to meet at G20 summit

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Xi Jinping and Joe Biden will hold talks at next week's G20 summit in Bali, their first face-to-face meeting since the US president took office and just weeks after the Chinese leader secured a landmark third term.

The leaders of the world's two biggest economies have spoken by phone multiple times since Biden became president in January 2021. But the Covid-19 pandemic and Xi's subsequent aversion to foreign travel have prevented them from meeting in person.

Beijing's foreign ministry said Friday that China would always "firmly defend" its interests in talks with the United States, while working to "manage differences, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and avoid miscalculation".

The White House had said a day earlier the meeting would go ahead, and that the leaders were set to discuss "efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication", as well as how to "responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align".

Both powers have challenged each other's military and diplomatic influence -- especially in the Asia-Pacific region.

They have been at odds over an array of issues, including trade, human rights in China's Xinjiang region, and the status of the self-ruled island of Taiwan.

UN chief Antonio Guterres warned Friday of "a growing risk that the global economy will be divided into two parts, led by the two biggest economies -- the United States and China".