Biden Announces $135M In Support For Native American Tribes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Biden announces $135M in support for Native American tribes

WASHINGTON, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden on Wednesday announced $135 million in support for Native American tribes in the US.

Speaking at the Tribal Nations Summit hosted at the Department of the Interior, Biden started his speech by thanking Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the US's first Native-American cabinet secretary, adding that he also appointed dozens of Native Americans to lead the front lines.

Recalling that there are tribal communities at risk of being washed away by storms, rising sea levels, Biden continued: "That's why today I'm announcing the $135 million commitment to help 11 tribal communities from Maine, Louisiana, Arizona, Washington state and Alaska to move in some cases their entire communities back to safer ground".

The US president also said that the intends to make an official visit to Indian Country."I'll do so in the spirit of our nation-to-nation relationship," he added.

