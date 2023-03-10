Biden announces budget plan for fiscal year 2024

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --:U.S. President Joe Biden announced his budget proposal for the next fiscal year on Friday.

The 182-page proposal projected the Federal government's spending of 6.9 trillion U.S. Dollars throughout fiscal year 2024, starting on Oct. 1, 2023, and ending on Sept. 30, 2024.

Biden said his budget plan aims at reducing the deficit by nearly 3 trillion dollars over the next decade "by making the wealthy and big corporations pay their fair share.""We propose a billionaire minimum tax, requiring the wealthiest Americans to pay at least 25 percent on all of their income, including appreciated assets," he said in a written message to Congress.