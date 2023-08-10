Open Menu

Biden Announces Curbs On US Investments In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Biden announces curbs on US investments in China

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden on Wednesday issued an executive order aimed at restricting certain American investments in sensitive high-tech areas in China -- a move that could further strain ties between the world's top two economies.

The long-anticipated rules, expected to be implemented next year, target sectors like semiconductors and artificial intelligence, as Washington seeks to limit access to key technologies.

"The commitment of the United States to open investment is a cornerstone of our economic policy and provides the United States with substantial benefits," Biden said in a letter to Congressional leaders announcing the executive order.

"However, certain United States investments may accelerate and increase the success of the development of sensitive technologies and products in countries that develop them to counter United States and allied capabilities." The program is set to prohibit new private equity, venture capital and joint ventures investments in advanced semiconductors and some quantum information technologies in China, according to the Treasury Department.

"The outbound investment program will fill a critical gap in the United States' national security toolkit," a senior government official said on condition of anonymity.

"What we're talking about is a narrow and thoughtful approach as we seek to prevent (China) from obtaining and using the most advanced technologies to promote military modernization and undermining US national security."The Treasury is considering a notification requirement for US investments in Chinese entities involved in less advanced semiconductors, and activities relating to certain types of artificial intelligence.

China could exploit US investments to further its ability to produce sensitive technologies critical to military modernization, the Treasury Department said.

Related Topics

World China Washington United States May From Government Top

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ecuador on Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 August 2023

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler: Free integrated treatment services ..

Sharjah Ruler: Free integrated treatment services for elderly

9 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Tunisia

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of Tunisia

9 hours ago
 US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Nige ..

US 'greatly worried' about health of detained Niger president

11 hours ago
Provision of plots to families of police martyrs b ..

Provision of plots to families of police martyrs before 2017 starts

11 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Min ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saudi Minister discuss investment oppor ..

11 hours ago
 Funds provided to ECP for holding general election ..

Funds provided to ECP for holding general elections: Senior leader of Pakistan M ..

11 hours ago
 Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad ..

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired meeting of C ..

11 hours ago
 Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed ..

Russia says shot down two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow

11 hours ago
 Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Ho ..

Governor Punjab inaugurates motorway link road, Home Economics College

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous