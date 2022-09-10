UrduPoint.com

Biden Announces He Will Attend Queen's Funeral

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Biden announces he will attend queen's funeral

Washington, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said on Friday that he will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain.

"I don't know the details yet, but I'll be going," he told reporters.

The date of the funeral has not been confirmed, but it is expected to take place in Westminster Abbey in London on September 19.

Biden said he had not yet spoken to the queen's son, King Charles III.

"I know him... I did not call him," he said.

Biden spoke to media before boarding Air Force One at Columbus International Airport in Ohio, where he had been giving a speech.

