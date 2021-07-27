Biden announces 'new phase' in Iraq relations, end of 'combat operations'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden said ahead of talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi on Monday that relations were entering a new phase that would include the end of US troop involvement in combat operations in Iraq.

Biden said at the opening of the talks that the US role will be "to continue to train, to assist, to help, to deal with ISIS (Islamic State) as it arises" in Iraq.

"But we're not going to be, at the end of the year, in a combat mission," he said.