Biden announces virtual democracy summit on December 9-10

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden will convene a virtual "Summit for Democracy" on December 9 and 10 to which heads of state, civil society, philanthropy, and the private sector will be invited, the White House said Wednesday.

The summit "will galvanize commitments and initiatives across three principal themes: defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption, and promoting respect for human rights," according to a White House statement.

A year later Biden plans to host them once more to "showcase progress made against their commitments."