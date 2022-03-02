Biden answer to policing controversies 'is not to defund' police

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden told US lawmakers Tuesday government should not defund police, as some progressive Democrats have sought, but instead do the opposite in order to protect communities and "restore trust.

""We should all agree: the answer is not to defund the police, it's to fund the police," he said to applause during his State of the Union address, broaching a topic that rival Republicans often had used as a cudgel to say Biden's Democrats are not strong enough in fighting crime.