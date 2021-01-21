Biden arrives at the White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden arrived at the White House on Wednesday, walking the last block with members of his family through streets that were eerily empty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Under tight security, military bands and an escort of police motorcycles led the presidential motorcade to the White House down Pennsylvania Avenue.

Biden was riding in a presidential limousine with the license plate "46" flanked by six mask-wearing Secret Service agents before emerging to walk the final steps to the White House.