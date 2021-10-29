UrduPoint.com

Biden Arrives In Rome For G20 Summit At Start Of Europe Trip

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 minutes ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 09:10 AM

Biden arrives in Rome for G20 summit at start of Europe trip

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden arrived early Friday in Rome, where he will take part in the G20 summit -- the first in-person gathering since the pandemic began -- before heading to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit.

Biden will begin his foreign trip Friday with an audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City. The veteran Democrat is only the second Catholic US president, after John F Kennedy. He will also meet on Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Related Topics

Rome Glasgow Vatican City

