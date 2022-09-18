UrduPoint.com

Biden Arrives In UK For Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Biden arrives in UK for Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Stansted, United Kingdom, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain late Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, an AFP photographer on board Air Force One said.

Biden's plane arrived at London Stansted Airport outside the capital just before 10:00 pm (2100 GMT).

He is expected to pay his respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin and meet the new King Charles III on Sunday ahead of Monday's state funeral.

However, a planned meeting with Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss has been cancelled.

Instead, they will hold a "full bilateral meeting" at the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, her Downing Street office said.

It did not provide further details on why the original meeting with Biden had been cancelled.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations London Sunday Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

38 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

43 minutes ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

10 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

10 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.