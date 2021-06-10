UrduPoint.com
Biden Arrives In UK On First Stop Of Europe Tour

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Biden arrives in UK on first stop of Europe tour

Royal Air Force Mildenhall, United Kingdom, June 9 (AFP/APP) :US President Joe Biden arrived in Britain on Wednesday for the first stop of a European tour and the G7 summit during which he will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, according to an AFP reporter aboard Air Force One.

Biden arrived on board the presidential plane at Mildenhall Air Force Base and is due to speak to members of the US Air Force in the evening. He will have a one-to-one meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday.

