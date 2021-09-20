UrduPoint.com

Biden Asks For Early Macron Talks As Allies Try To Smooth Tensions

Biden asks for early Macron talks as allies try to smooth tensions

Paris, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The United States and Britain sought Sunday to smooth tensions with Paris over a new security pact with Australia, with US President Joe Biden requesting early talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

The announcement of the defence alliance, and Australia's related decision to tear up a deal to buy French submarines in favour of American nuclear-powered vessels, sparked outrage in Paris, with Macron recalling France's ambassadors to Canberra and Washington in an unprecedented move.

But on Sunday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tried to downplay France's concerns about the deal, saying the pact was "not meant to be exclusionary... it's not something that anybody needs to worry about and particularly not our French friends".

Biden has requested a phone call with Macron, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said, which would happen "in the coming days".

"We want explanations," Attal said, adding that the US had to answer for "what looks a lot like a major breach of trust".

The recall of the ambassadors to Australia and the US -- for the first time in the history of relations with the countries -- was "to show how unhappy we are and that there is a serious crisis between us", French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Saturday.

"There has been lying, duplicity, a major breach of trust and contempt," Le Drian told France 2 television.

