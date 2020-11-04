UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden At 209 Electoral Votes, Trump At 116: US Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Biden at 209 electoral votes, Trump at 116: US media

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are battling it out for the White House, with polls gradually closing across the United States Tuesday -- and then a long night of waiting for results ahead.

The first results are trickling in, with US media projecting wins for the Republican incumbent so far in 17 states including Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee, all states he won in 2016.

Biden has captured 16 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital. As with Trump, so far, all states claimed by Biden were won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016.

So far, that gives Biden 209 electoral votes and Trump a maximum of 116, because Nebraska splits its electoral votes based on congressional district (see note below).

The magic number is 270. Observers expect the hotly contested race for the White House to come down to a handful of key battleground states that have yet to be called.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox news, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

TRUMP (116)* Alabama (9) Arkansas (6) Indiana (11) Kansas (6) Kentucky (8) Louisiana (8) Mississippi (6) Missouri (10) Nebraska (5) * North Dakota (3) Oklahoma (7) South Carolina (9) South Dakota (3) Tennessee (11) Utah (6) West Virginia (5) Wyoming (3) BIDEN (209) California (55) Colorado (9) Connecticut (7) Delaware (3) District of Columbia (3) Illinois (20) Maryland (10) Massachusetts (11) New Hampshire (4) New Jersey (14) New Mexico (5) New York (29) Oregon (7) Rhode Island (4) Vermont (3) Virginia (13) Washington (12) * Nebraska splits its five electoral votes -- two electors are assigned based on the plurality of votes in the state, and the other three are awarded based on congressional district. Biden could eventually peel at least one of these votes away.

Related Topics

Washington White House Hillary Clinton Trump Columbia Virginia New York United States Mexico 2016 Media All Race

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

7 hours ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

9 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

9 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

9 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

9 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.