UrduPoint.com

Biden Authorizes 5,000 Troops To Afghanistan For 'orderly And Safe Withdrawal'

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Biden authorizes 5,000 troops to Afghanistan for 'orderly and safe withdrawal'

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :United States President Joe Biden has authorized the deployment of around 5,000 US troops to Afghanistan to ensure an "orderly and safe reduction" as the Taliban increasingly gain ground across the country.

The White House made the announcement on Saturday night shortly after it was announced that the Taliban fighters had captured Mazar-i-Sharif, the last northern stronghold of the Afghan government as city after city collapsed.

Biden said he had decided to deploy troops "to ensure that we can have an orderly and safe reduction of US and other allied personnel and an orderly and safe evacuation of Afghans who assisted our troops during our mission and those at special risk.

"When I came to office, I inherited a deal cut by my predecessor-- which he invited the Taliban to discuss at Camp David on the eve of 9/11 of 2019--that left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001 and imposed a May 1, 2021 deadline on US forces," Biden said.

"Shortly before he left office, he also drew US forces down to a bare minimum of 2,500. Therefore, when I became President, I faced a choice--follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies' forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country's civil conflict.""I was the fourth President to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan--two Republicans, two Democrats. I would not, and will not, pass this war onto a fifth."

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan White House David United States May Democrats Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 August 2021

15 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestati ..

Haleem Adil demands justice to family in molestation case of girls' corpse

9 hours ago
 Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Bl ..

Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on Aug. 15

9 hours ago
 Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates researc ..

Minister hoists national flag, inaugurates research farm building

9 hours ago
 49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan ..

49 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.