Biden backs controversial Senate maneuver to push voting reforms past Republicans: official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :President Joe Biden will use a major speech Tuesday to endorse a controversial change in Senate rules so that sweeping reform of voting laws can be pushed past Republican opposition, a White House official said.

Biden, who is delivering the speech in Atlanta, Georgia, supports "changing the Senate rules" requiring a supermajority for most votes, so that "this basic right is defended," the official told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Republicans are unanimously opposed to the reforms, described by Biden as crucial to US democracy, and would usually be able to stop a Democratic supermajority. Biden now backs suspending that rule, known as the filibuster, which would thereby allow Democrats to pass the bills with a simple majority.