Biden blames 'weak' Trump for Hong Kong clampdown

Washington, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Presidential contender Joe Biden on Wednesday blamed a "weak" Donald Trump for China's clampdown in Hong Kong, vowing a tougher stance on human rights if he wins the White House.

"It's no wonder Beijing is acting with impunity. Time and again, President Trump has surrendered our values and reassured China's autocrats they have a like-minded partner in the White House," the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said in a statement.

"Where Trump has been weak, I will be strong, clear and consistent in standing up for our values," he said.

China on Tuesday imposed a long-threatened security law in Hong Kong that criminalizes "subversion" and other acts of dissent in a city to which it had promised separate freedoms.

On Wednesday, Hong Kong police cracked down on protesters marking the anniversary of the city's 1997 handover from Britain, arresting about 370 people -- including 10 under the new law.

The Trump administration has taken a series of actions in response to China's moves on Hong Kong, including restricting visas to an unspecified number of officials and blocking high-tech exports to the financial hub.

But Trump publicly hesitated last year at signing into law a bill that would authorize sanctions, which came just as he was seeking to finalize a trade deal with President Xi Jinping.

John Bolton, Trump's former national security advisor, writes in an explosive new book that Trump explicitly asked Xi to help his re-election campaign through buying farm produce.

Representative Brad Sherman, a Democrat, told a congressional hearing that Trump "squandered months" by not speaking out more forcefully on Hong Kong.

"Hong Kong has been on the backburner in an effort to sell soybeans and we haven't even sold the soybeans," Sherman said.