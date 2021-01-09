UrduPoint.com
Biden Blasts Coronavirus Vaccine Rollout As 'travesty'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:40 AM

Biden blasts coronavirus vaccine rollout as 'travesty'

Wilmington, United States, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden on Friday slammed the Trump administration's distribution of Covid-19 vaccine as a "travesty." "Vaccines give us hope, but the roll-out has been a travesty," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware.

He said distribution of the vaccine would be "the greatest operational challenge we will ever face as a nation."A Biden spokesman told CNN on Friday the administration would release every available dose of Covid-19 vaccine produced in the country, rather than holding back half the supply to make sure people receive their booster shots on time.

