UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls For Carbon Neutral Federal Government By 2050

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Biden calls for carbon neutral federal government by 2050

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden is to sign an order Wednesday to make the Federal government carbon neutral by 2050 via a panoply of clean-energy initiatives including electric vehicles and environmentally friendly buildings.

The executive order, announced by the White House, directs the government to replace its fleet of gas-guzzling vehicles with electric cars and trucks by 2035 and ensure federal buildings are carbon-free by 2045.

"The president is building on his whole-of-government effort to tackle the climate crisis in a way that creates well-paying jobs, grows industries, and makes the country more economically competitive," the Biden administration said in a statement.

The potential impact of the order can hardly be understated. The government owns or leases some 300,000 buildings of all ages, and runs a fleet of 600,000 vehicles.

Aiming to achieve a 65 percent reduction in planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions within a decade, it is the latest in a number of initiatives the president has announced to limit the country's environmental impact.

The reforms would help Biden honor his pledge to world leaders at a UN gathering in Glasgow last month to slash US greenhouse gas emissions by more than half.

Biden signed a sweeping infrastructure package last month that includes $7.5 billion for a network of electric vehicle chargers and Congress is negotiating an even bigger social welfare bill that would provide more than $500 billion to fight climate change.

A "buy clean" program will prioritize products made and shipped with low greenhouse gas emissions, the White House said.

But the proposals are likely to meet with opposition from business groups and Republican lawmakers who typically oppose federal measures to curb climate change.

Related Topics

World United Nations Business White House Vehicles Vehicle Buy Glasgow Congress Gas All From Government Billion Jobs Opposition

Recent Stories

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

1 hour ago
 UAE University registered a patent for an electric ..

UAE University registered a patent for an electric mask to get rid of viruses

1 hour ago
 UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GC ..

UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GCC-ASEAN economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.