UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls On NY Governor To Resign Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

Washington, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women.

"I think he should resign," Biden told reporters during a press conference in Washington.

Cuomo again denied inappropriate conduct and indicated he wouldn't step down after an investigation commissioned by New York's state attorney general concluded he sexually harassed 11 women.

