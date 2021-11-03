UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls Pfizer Vaccine For Kids 'turning Point' In Pandemic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 09:20 AM

Biden calls Pfizer vaccine for kids 'turning point' in pandemic

Washington, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden hailed US health authorities' approval for giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic.

Vaccinating younger children will "allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others.

It is a major step forward for our nation in our fight to defeat the virus," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

