Biden calls taming US inflation 'my top priority'

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :With prices rising at rates not seen for four decades, US President Joe Biden named fighting the inflation wave his "top priority," and vowed to wean American supply chains off foreign dependence.

"Too many families are struggling to keep up with their bills," Biden said in his first State of the Union speech. "That's why my top priority is getting prices under control," he said, while encouraging companies to "make it in America" and lower costs that have risen due to global supply chain snarls.