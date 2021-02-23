UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Calls US Covid-19 Toll 'heartbreaking'

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:00 AM

Biden calls US Covid-19 toll 'heartbreaking'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :An emotional President Joe Biden called the milestone of more than 500,000 US deaths from Covid-19 "heartbreaking" on Monday and urged the country to unite against the pandemic.

"I know what it's like," Biden said in a national television address, referring to his own long history of family tragedies.

"I ask all Americans to remember, remember those we lost and those they left behind," Biden said. "I also ask us to act, to remain vigilant, to say socially distant, to mask up, to get vaccinated." Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill and Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, then stood outside the White House to mark a moment's silence in front of 500 candles representing the huge toll.

A Marine Corps band played "Amazing Grace." Earlier, flags were lowered over the White House and at Federal buildings across the country and at embassies around the world. The United States has the world's highest death toll.

Biden urged Americans to mourn and to remember those lost but also to show determination.

"As a nation we cannot and must not let this go on," he said.

"We must end the politics and disinformation that's divided families, communities," he said. "We have to fight this together as one people, as the United States of America."

Related Topics

World White House Wife United States Family TV All From

Recent Stories

60,600 businesses operating in UAE free zones

7 hours ago

UN Chief condemns attack on mission of WFP in Cong ..

7 hours ago

Commander of UAE Land Forces receives Serbian Assi ..

9 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets defence m ..

9 hours ago

UAE Commander of Air Force and Air Defense receive ..

9 hours ago

Boeing grounds 777s after engine fire in Colorado

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.