Biden Calls US Evacuation From Afghanistan 'extraordinary Success'

Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:20 AM

Biden calls US evacuation from Afghanistan 'extraordinary success'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden called the US airlift of more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan an "extraordinary success" Tuesday, a day after the last US soldiers pulled out of the country.

"We completed one of the biggest airlifts in history," Biden said.

"No nation has ever done anything like it in all of history; only the United States had the capacity and the will and ability to do it," he said.

