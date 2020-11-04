UrduPoint.com
Biden Camp: Trump Bid To Stop Vote Counting 'outrageous'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Wed 04th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

Biden camp: Trump bid to stop vote counting 'outrageous'

Wilmington, United States, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Joe Biden's White House campaign slammed President Donald Trump's threat to try to stop the election vote count as "outrageous" on Wednesday, saying its legal team was ready to prevent such an "unprecedented" act.

"The president's statement tonight about trying to shut down the counting of duly cast ballots was outrageous, unprecedented, and incorrect," Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement as the election remained undecided.

"We have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist... and they will prevail," Dillon said, after Trump branded slow ballot tabulations in battleground states a "fraud" and threatened to go to the Supreme Court to dispute the counting of votes.

