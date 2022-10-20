UrduPoint.com

Biden Campaigns In Pennsylvania, Ground Zero For Midterms

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Biden campaigns in Pennsylvania, ground zero for midterms

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden will campaign Thursday alongside Senate candidate John Fetterman in Pennsylvania, ground zero in the Democrats' struggle to avoid a wipeout in the midterms -- and two years of political trench warfare for the White House.

Biden will visit both Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, touting his administration's signature infrastructure spending package.

Fetterman, whose love of hoodies and cargo shorts makes him one of the most unusual-looking figures on the campaign trail, was once a runaway favorite in the battle against Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor.

But the race has tightened, reflecting sinking Democratic hopes of maintaining the party's already fragile control of Congress. The latest average of polls shows Fetterman's nearly 11-point lead in mid-September whittled down to about five points.

Analysts say Pennsylvania is among a handful of races Democrats must win to keep the Senate after November 8, while the tussle for the House is even tougher.

Biden's attempts to shift momentum have so far had limited effect. He is also unpopular, with an average of 42.3 percent in approval ratings, so his campaign appearances may not help.

The Thursday trip follows speeches in Washington where Biden vowed to protect abortion access and called for lower energy prices.

But three weeks from voting day, Americans appear to be veering toward the Republican message.

That raises the likelihood of Republicans taking control of at least the House and quite possibly the Senate.

Even just the House would give the increasingly far-right Republican party the ability to shut down Biden's agenda and -- as prominent figures are already threatening -- attempt impeachment.

