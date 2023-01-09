UrduPoint.com

Biden Condemns 'assault On Democracy' After Brazil Raids

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Biden condemns 'assault on democracy' after Brazil raids

WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden condemned the storming of Brazil's government buildings Sunday by supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

"I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil," said Biden on Twitter. "Brazil's democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined." Biden said he looks forward to continuing to work with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Lula decreed a federal intervention allowing the armed forces to contain hundreds of supporters of Bolsonaro after they stormed the National Congress.

Bolsonaro supporters also managed to invade and ransack the Planalto Palace, or President's office, and the Supreme Federal Court.

At a press conference, Lula strongly condemned the raids, pledging to hold those who had taken part responsible.

"All these people who did this will be found and will be punished. They will realize that democracy guarantees the right to freedom, free communication and free expression, but it also requires people to respect the institutions that were created to strengthen democracy," he said.

