Biden condemns 'terrorist attack' on Iraqi PM

Washington, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Sunday condemned the attack that targeted Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi and said his administration would help Iraqi security forces identify those responsible.

"I strongly condemn the terrorist attack targeting the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister al-Kadhemi," Biden said in a statement.

"I am relieved the Prime Minister was not injured and commend the leadership he has shown in calling for calm, restraint, and dialogue to protect the institutions of the state and strengthen the democracy Iraqis so richly deserve."