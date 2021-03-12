Biden condemns 'un-American' racist attacks on Asian Americans

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Thursday condemned what he called "vicious hate crimes" committed against Asian Americans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, calling such acts "un-American" and demanding they stop.

"Too often, we've turned against one another," Biden said in his first primetime address, detailing the progress made in the fight against Covid-19.

He decried "vicious hate crimes against Asian Americans who have been attacked, harassed, blamed and scapegoated" over the pandemic, which originated in China, adding: "It's wrong. It's un-American. And it must stop."