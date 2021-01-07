Biden confirms Merrick Garland as pick for attorney general

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :President-elect Joe Biden confirmed on Thursday he will nominate Merrick Garland -- a centrist judge that Republicans denied a seat on the Supreme Court five years ago -- to be US attorney general.

Garland, a judge on the Washington Federal appeals court, has a record as a moderate liberal and is not aligned with either political party.