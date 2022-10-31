UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates Brazil's Lula On 'free, Fair' Election Win

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Biden congratulates Brazil's Lula on 'free, fair' election win

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated Brazilian leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for winning the South American country's divisive but ultimately "free, fair and credible" presidential election against incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

"I send my congratulations to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections," Biden said in a statement.

"I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead," he added.

