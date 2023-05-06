UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates Charles III, Camilla On Coronation

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Biden congratulates Charles III, Camilla on coronation

Washington, May 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2023 ) :US President Joe Biden congratulated King Charles III and Queen Camilla on their coronation Saturday, paying tribute to the "enduring friendship between the U.S. and the U.K." The US president, who did not attend the ceremony in London, called the countries' relationship "a source of strength for both our peoples," in a tweet.

The United States was represented instead by First Lady Jill Biden, with the president tweeting that he was "proud" she could be there "for this historic occasion.

" In an interview aired Friday, Biden said he would see the new monarch in July to talk in particular about the environment.

"We're going to be going to a NATO conference in Europe, and I told (Charles) I'd stop either on the way there or the way back, to discuss what he really is passionate about, the environment," Biden told MSNBC.

The annual NATO summit is scheduled to take place in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11 and 12.

Biden called Charles in early April to congratulate him on his accession to the throne.

Related Topics

NATO Europe London Vilnius United States Lithuania April July

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imda ..

Dubai Customs showcases innovation prowess to Imdaad Group delegation

2 hours ago
 Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism celebr ..

Dubaiâ€™s Department of Economy and Tourism celebrates successful participation ..

3 hours ago
 OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as ene ..

OECD inflation falls to 7.7% in March 2023, as energy inflation continues to dro ..

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with ..

PM emphasizes for re-energizing Commonwealth with focus on youth empowerment

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to hi ..

Pakistan, China reiterate abiding commitment to high quality development of CPEC ..

3 hours ago
 USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve th ..

USD 600 billion spending is required to achieve the cut in oil and gas emissions ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.