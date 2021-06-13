UrduPoint.com
Biden Congratulates Incoming Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 11:50 PM

Biden congratulates incoming Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Sunday congratulated incoming Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu and formed a new government.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet," Biden said in a statement.

"I look forward to working with Prime Minister Bennett to strengthen all aspects of the close and enduring relationship between our two nations. Israel has no better friend than the United States."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

