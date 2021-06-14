UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Congratulates Israel's Bennett In Telephone Call

Muhammad Irfan 33 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:50 AM

Biden congratulates Israel's Bennett in telephone call

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden on Sunday offered incoming Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett his "warm congratulations" in telephone talks, the White House said, after an alliance of parties ousted Benjamin Netanyahu and formed a new government.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and all the members of the new Israeli cabinet," Biden said in a statement issued shortly before the call.

"Israel has no better friend than the United States." Bennett responded not long afterwards on Twitter, saying: "Thank you Mr. President! I look forward to working with you to strengthen the ties between our two nations." In the telephone talks, Biden "highlighted his decades of steadfast support for the US-Israel relationship and his unwavering commitment to Israel's security," the White House said.

"The president also conveyed that his administration intends to work closely with the Israeli government on efforts to advance peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians," it added.

"The leaders agreed that they and their teams would consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran," the White House noted.

Bennett said he considers Biden "a great friend of the State of Israel," according to a readout from his team.

A right-wing Jewish nationalist and former tech millionaire, Bennett is taking over at the helm of an Israeli government pieced together by an eight-party coalition, united only by their shared disdain for the hawkish right-wing Netanyahu.

In a Knesset speech before the vote, the 49-year-old Bennett promised the new government, a coalition of ideologically divergent parties, "represents all of Israel."Separately, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin congratulated Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz, who will remain in his post in the new government.

Austin said he "looks forward to continuing the important cooperation and dialogue with Minister Gantz to deepen the US-Israel strategic partnership," adding: "The US commitment to Israel's security remains ironclad."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Iran Vote Twitter Pentagon White House Alliance Austin United States Sunday Jew Post All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

2 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

2 hours ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

3 hours ago

​​​ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

3 hours ago

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.