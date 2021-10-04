(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden offered his congratulations Monday to Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, saying the "historic partnership" between the two nations will continue.

"The US-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world, and I look forward to working closely with Prime Minister Kishida to strengthen our cooperation in the months and years ahead," Biden said in a statement.