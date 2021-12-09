UrduPoint.com

Biden Congratulates New German Leader, Vows 'strong Ties:' W.House

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:50 AM

Biden congratulates new German leader, vows 'strong ties:' W.House

Aboard Air Force One, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden congratulated new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, vowing "strong ties."Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden wanted to thank Angela Merkel, who has stepped down after "her many years of leadership in Germany.

"Biden extends "congratulations" to Scholz and "is looking forward to building on the strong ties between our two nations," she said.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel

Recent Stories

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

20 minutes ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

2 hours ago
 Woods to make comeback from injury next week

Woods to make comeback from injury next week

17 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Int ..

Saudi Arabia Appoints New Charge D'Affaires Ad Interim in Lebanon After Scandal ..

17 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor S ..

UK's Johnson congratulates new German Chancellor Scholz

17 minutes ago
 Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Uk ..

Biden warns Putin of unprecedented sanctions if Ukraine attacked

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.