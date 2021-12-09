Biden congratulates new German leader, vows 'strong ties:' W.House

Aboard Air Force One, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :US President Joe Biden congratulated new German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, vowing "strong ties."Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that Biden wanted to thank Angela Merkel, who has stepped down after "her many years of leadership in Germany.

"Biden extends "congratulations" to Scholz and "is looking forward to building on the strong ties between our two nations," she said.