Biden defeats Trump to win White House, US media projects

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Former Vice President Joe Biden has been elected the 46th president of the United States, narrowly emerging victorious from a hotly-contested White House campaign that stretched days past election night, as vote tallies in several battleground states were slowed by an unprecedented surge in postal ballots, according to US media projections.

He will address the nation tonight, an official told CNN.

With this victory, Kamala Devi Harris, a senator and former prosecutor born to a Jamaican father and Indian mother, became the first Black person and first person of Asian descent to become vice president in US 244-year history.

Biden, who has visited Pakistan both as a senator and vice-president, edged out President Donald Trump after one term in the office. In the days since voting ended, Trump has claimed a premature victory and accused Democrats were trying to steal the election. The Trump campaign is still contesting the process in several states, and said in a statement Friday: "This election is not over.

" Biden campaigned on the promise to restore political normalcy and a spirit of national unity to confront raging health and economic crises, after four years of tumult in the White House.

Despite Trump's rhetoric, Biden's team projected confidence as ballots were tabulated, knowing that large chunks of the vote still to be counted were in diverse Democratic strongholds like Milwaukee, Detroit and Philadelphia.

The Associated Press, an American news agency, was first to call the race for Biden on Saturday when it said that Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes put him over the 270-vote threshold needed to win the Electoral College.

Biden was born in Pennsylvania and launched his campaign with rallies in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. He spent Election Day visiting his childhood home in Scranton and then rallying supporters in Philadelphia.