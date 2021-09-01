Biden defends Afghanistan exit as 'best decision for America'

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, saying it was in the US national interest.

"We no longer had a clear purpose in an open-ended mission in Afghanistan," he said a day after the final withdrawal.

"This is the right decision. A wise decision. And the best decision for America," he said.