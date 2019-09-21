UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Demands Trump Release Transcript Of Call In Whistleblower Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 08:50 AM

Biden demands Trump release transcript of call in whistleblower case

Washington, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Joe Biden on Friday demanded Donald Trump release the transcript of a call in which the US president reportedly pressured his Ukrainian counterpart for political gain, an act the Democratic presidential hopeful denounced as "clear-cut corruption." Trump "should immediately release the transcript of the call in question, so that the American people can judge for themselves," Biden said, and also instruct the director of national intelligence to "stop stonewalling" and release to Congress the secret complaint about the call filed by a whistleblower.

Trump spoke by phone with Ukraine's new President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25, a call US media said featured Trump seeking to coerce his counterpart into launching an investigation of Biden's son in order to dig up information that could damage Biden's 2020 presidential bid.

"Such clear-cut corruption damages and diminishes our institutions of government by making them tools of a personal political vendetta," Biden said in a statement.

Related Topics

Corruption Ukraine Trump July Congress 2020 Media Government

Recent Stories

AWST 2020 goes online: 47 clubs from 11 nations re ..

7 minutes ago

Hazza bin Zayed, President of Togo review relation ..

22 minutes ago

UAE citizens abroad start voting for FNC elections

1 hour ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Ambassadors of South Korea ..

1 hour ago

AED2983.4 billion total gross bank assets in Augus ..

1 hour ago

Dubai DED issues 2,650 new licenses in August 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.