Biden, Democratic heavyweights face off in second 2020 debate

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :All eyes turn to frontrunner Joe Biden Thursday when he and nine other Democratic presidential hopefuls take the stage for a second night of debate, with immigration, health care and economic inequality commanding the candidates' attention.

With so many potential challengers to US President Donald Trump in 2020, the party needed to split the debate into two nights in Miami, Florida, which is expected to be a key swing state in the next year's election.

On Wednesday, ten candidates jousted including progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren, whose solid performance against mainly middle-tier and lesser candidates cemented her status as a top contender for the nomination.

Thursday's round serves as the climax of the biggest American political debate since the 2016 presidential campaign.

It features four of the top five polling candidates in the race, including former vice president Biden, 76, and his main challenger Bernie Sanders, the 77-year-old democratic socialist US senator whose unapologetically liberal policies like Medicare for all have pushed the Democratic Party leftward in recent years.

The top tier also includes Senator Kamala Harris, the only African American woman in the race, and Pete Buttigieg, the gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana who shot to prominence earlier this year but has seen that momentum plateau.

Biden is the clear leader with 32 percent support in polling, compared to closest competitor Sanders at 17 percent, Harris with seven, and Buttigieg at 6.6.

But while several Democrats have been barnstorming early voting states like Iowa, Biden has eased into campaigning since he launched his candidacy on April 25, largely avoiding confrontation with rivals.

That may change Thursday, with Biden in the hot seat and voters and candidates watching closely to see whether the Democratic icon has lost a step in the seven years since he last took a debate stage.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, congressman Eric Swalwell, and former governor John Hickenlooper, all polling at around one percent, may seize the opportunity to attack Biden, who was not even mentioned Wednesday.

The contenders will hammer the Trump administration's policies on the economy, immigration and health care, as they introduce themselves to a national audience and make the case for their vision for America.

- 'Corruption, pure and simple' - Warren, 70 years old and Wednesday's only candidate polling in the double digits, set the tone, calling out disparities in wealth and income and pledging to work to improve the lives of struggling working class families.

"When you've got a government, when you have an economy that does great for those with money and is not doing great for everyone else, that is corruption, pure and simple," she said.

Others who appeared to make gains Wednesday were former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro, who advocated improving the nation's strained immigration system, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who assailed rivals opposed to progressing quickly to universal, government-run healthcare, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, a moderate in the same political lane as Biden.

They hit out at Trump's economic and immigration policies, but diverged on how zealously the next president should shift the country onto a more liberal course.

Candidates were divided over the controversial question of whether to abolish private insurance and put the government in charge of healthcare, something Warren has advocated.

The opening face-off received a massive American viewership of 24 million people on television or live streaming, according to debate broadcaster NBC.

The theme of wealth inequality is likely to be taken up Thursday by Warren's main progressive rival Sanders, who wrote an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal denouncing Trump's "corporate socialism." The president, he said, "uses government power and taxpayer resources to enrich Mr Trump and his billionaire friends" while leaving ordinary Americans struggling to get by.

- 'New way' - Sanders will use his time onstage to reconnect with Americans following his surprise performance in the 2016 Primary race when he put up a strong fight against the eventual nominee Hillary Clinton.

The first televised presidential debates, coming so early in the cycle, provide opportunities for lesser known candidates such as entrepreneur Andrew Yang or Senator Michael Bennet to make an impression on the general public.

That's something at which Castro succeeded in Miami on Wednesday. "I think that people are looking at me in a new way today," Castro said on MSNBC, noting how he stood up to Trump on immigration.

Thursday's debate will be watched closely to see whether candidates attack one another, or instead go after Trump to avoid bruising Democrat-on-Democrat battles.

Buttigieg in particular could contrast sharply with Biden. At 37 he is half Biden's age, and has consistently made the argument that the country needs a "new generation" of leadership.