UrduPoint.com

Biden Deplores Shinzo Abe Killing As A 'tragedy For Japan'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 08, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Biden deplores Shinzo Abe killing as a 'tragedy for Japan'

Washington, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden on Friday said he was "stunned, outraged, and deeply saddened" by the assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot dead while delivering a campaign speech.

"This is a tragedy for Japan and for all who knew him," Biden said in a statement. "Even at the moment he was attacked, he was engaged in the work of democracy.

"The United States stands with Japan in this moment of grief. I send my deepest condolences to his family."

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister Democracy Japan United States Family All

Recent Stories

Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police ..

Imran Riaz Khan shifted to Lahore's Kotwali police station

5 minutes ago
 President, PM express deep condolences over sad de ..

President, PM express deep condolences over sad demise of Shinzo Abe

40 minutes ago
 Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

Hania faces trolling again over her workout video

46 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

2 hours ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

3 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.