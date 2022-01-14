UrduPoint.com

Biden 'disappointed' In Court Ruling On Covid Vaccines Mandate

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 08:40 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :US President Joe Biden said Thursday he is "disappointed" in the Supreme Court decision striking down his mandate for medium and large businesses to vaccinate or test their employees for Covid-19.

"I am disappointed that the Supreme Court has chosen to block common-sense life-saving requirements for employees at large businesses that were grounded squarely in both science and the law," Biden said in a statement.

Biden called on employers to "do the right thing to protect Americans' health and economy."

