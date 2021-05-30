UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Dismisses Texas Voting Bill As Attack On Democracy

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 02:10 AM

Biden dismisses Texas voting bill as attack on democracy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden assailed a voting bill in Texas Saturday as an attack on democracy, as it lines up to become the next Republican-led state to restrict voting access for people of color.

Biden said Texas is now joining Georgia and Florida in seeking to limit "the sacred right to vote." "It's part of an assault on democracy that we've seen far too often this year -- and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans," Biden said in a statement after a final draft of the legislation began circulating at the Texas legislature.

Among other restrictive provisions the Texas law bans drive-in voting, limits voting by mail, and cuts back on voting hours on election day.

Proponents say the law is designed to make voting more secure but critics say it aims to make it more cumbersome for Blacks, Latinos and other non-whites who tend to vote Democratic.

Republicans say they are acting to head off election fraud, as claimed by Donald Trump in his repeated false assertion that he beat Biden last November and that the election was stolen from him.

Since that election, many Republican-led states have taken up bills that make voting more difficult.

Georgia, which traditionally votes Republican but sided with Biden this time, was among the first to adopt such a law, in March.

Passage of the Georgia triggered a loud backlash among leaders of the business and entertainment worlds denouncing the legislation.

On Saturday, Biden again called on Congress to pass two bills designed to protect and favor people's right to vote without restrictions. Democrats' slim majority in the legislature has prevented the bills from being passed.

Related Topics

Election Attack Business Democracy Vote Trump Florida Georgia March November Democrats Congress From Slim

Recent Stories

National Rehabilitation Centre launches capacity-b ..

1 hour ago

UAE first country to approve highly effective, new ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

2 hours ago

England great Anderson says equalling Cook record ..

2 hours ago

No new tax in upcoming budget: Shaukat Tarin

2 hours ago

Blast Targeting University Bus Kills 4 People in C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.