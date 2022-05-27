Biden downplays monkeypox quarantine possibility as 3rd potential case probed

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) -:President Joe Biden downplayed on Monday the likelihood the US will institute a mandatory monkeypox quarantine after Belgium became the first country to do so as the virus reaches atypical shores.

Monkeypox is a rare virus typically endemic to animals in central and western Africa, but it has recently been detected in people in several western countries, including the UK, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Sweden, and France, as well as Canada, Australia, and the US.

The US is in the midst of investigating a third prospective case in Florida after two cases were confirmed in New York City and Massachusetts.

But Biden said he thinks the US outbreak does not rise to "the level of the kind of concern that existed with COVID-19," citing in particular the availability of vaccines that work against monkeypox. He was referring to the smallpox vaccine, which has been shown to be effective against monkeypox as well.

Still, he advised Americans to "be careful" as additional potential cases are probed after saying on Sunday that "everybody should be concerned.""It is a concern in the sense that if it were to spread, it's consequential," the president told reporters in South Korea.